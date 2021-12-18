Texas is a place I really loved to be. It really is big and bright, from the lights of Dallas to the stars that shine deep in the heart of the desert. The tragic events in western Kentucky brought back memories of why I ended up in Texas in the first place, and the sheer power of mother nature.
A volunteer with AmeriCorps NCCC FEMA Corps, a mouthful I know, I spent the better part of a year being shipped all across the south helping disaster survivors and aiding in disaster preparation. Often, I was placed in a call center where I processed calls from survivors seeking help. I was stationed at such a facility around the time a tornado ripped through nearby Rowlett, Texas.
My team and I headed to a neighborhood the tornado had demolished. What was once a subdivision lined with large homes was now flattened. Where houses once stood sat empty foundations. Homes that weren’t completely gone now looked like they belonged in a warzone.
One home in particular stood out to me amongst the wreckage. The foundation and wood flooring was all that remained, much like other units. This one however had a small wooden square rising up in one corner. The owner had built a small fortified shelter that he had opened to his neighbors. If my memory serves correctly, seven people were safely crammed into a box half the size of the bed of my S-10. Had they been in their own homes, they’d be gone.
Summit 7, my NCCC team with whom I remain close, spent hours cleaning up debris alongside the very survivors that lived there. Three years later, while living in Dallas, I drove out that way. The Bass Pro Shop that had been ripped open was fully repaired. Across the lake, the neighborhood was completely rebuilt. A nearby community where we had helped build houses for survivors stood strong.
Western Kentucky took a shot far stronger than the Rowlett tornado. The response I’ve seen from my fellow Knox Countians, Kentuckians, and Americans has been truly inspiring. I’ve seen firsthand how these disasters bring people together. I’ve seen communities rebuild and prosper. Mayfield, Bowling Green — they’ll bounce back stronger than ever, and they’ll do it because they’re not alone.
