A major investment for the future of Knox County was announced Tuesday evening.
During a formal announcement held at the City Ball Park, Knox County Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell announced the county’s acquisition of 88 acres, purchased from Barbourville Utilities Commission. The land, located off Ky. 225, had been dubbed an industrial park by city authorities and is also adjacent to the new home of the Knox County Road Department, located behind Barbourville Health and Rehabilitation Center and the Knox County Detention Center.
The land purchase “will be an investment in the people of Knox County,” said Mitchell. Plans for the 88 acres include a state-of-the-art Knox County Sports Complex.
The complex, which officials say will be a destination for events of all sizes and people of all ages, will include clover-style softball and baseball fields, walking trails, playgrounds, a sensory playground, amphitheater, batting cages, pickleball field, basketball courts, soccer fields, a non-motorized boat ramp for access to the Cumberland River, and a 50,000 square foot indoor recreation facility.
“Planning for this project has been underway for over two years,” Mitchell said. “Projects of this scale takes time and planning; we wanted to make sure we got it right,” he went on to say. With the new Cumberland Run horse track in western Knox County and Boone’s Ridge wilderness park in Bell County, Barbourville’s central location between the two major tourism attractions makes the location of the complex an ideal placement. “This is a smart move for Knox County,” Mitchell said, adding “we need things that promote a healthier lifestyle and (be) available to the whole community.”
The 88 acres purchased from Barbourville Utilities Commission was closed on Tuesday. The Fiscal Court approved the acquisition during executive session at its February meeting.
The first phase of the project which will include the softball and baseball clover, concessions and the non-motorized boat ramp to the river is slated to cost $4 to 5 million, with the entirety of the project projected to be completed in about six years. Mitchell said the funding for the first phase has already been secured. The funding for the first phase included the purchase of the overall property.
Mountain Advocate’s senior news reporter Jeff Ledington is an avid baseball fan and has played on the city’s fields and while in high school. “Growing up playing baseball in Knox County, it always seemed like there were never enough places to practice and play,” Ledington commented. “This complex is a huge addition to the area, from baseball to improved river access and walking trails.”
Sports Editor John Dunn has traveled the tri-state area as both a reporter and athlete. “I really think this sports complex is beneficial for multiple reasons. Sports can truly open up a world of possibilities,” Dunn said. “Having a place to safely conduct games and involve the community is what it’s all about. I think the development of this complex really goes to show how devoted Knox County is to its youth.”
According to Mitchell, once the engineering design is finished, construction is expected to begin late summer 2022.
