What is iron deficiency anemia?
As the name implies, iron deficiency anemia is due to a lack of iron. Without enough iron, your body can’t produce enough of a substance, hemoglobin, in red blood cells that enables them to carry oxygen. Iron is needed to form hemoglobin, part of red blood cells that carry oxygen and remove carbon dioxide( a waste product) from the body. Iron is mostly stored in the body in the hemoglobin. About one-third of iron is also stored as ferritin and hemosiderin in the bone marrow, spleen and liver. So, iron deficiency anemia is a common type of anemia, which is basically a condition in which blood lacks healthy red blood cells. Healthy red blood cells would have the hemoglobin, produced by iron, to carry oxygen throughout your body.
What causes iron deficiency anemia?
Blood loss. Blood contains iron within red blood cells. So, if you lose blood, you lose some iron. Women can be at risk because they lose blood during menstruation. Slow, chronic blood lose within your body -- such as from a peptic ulcer, a hiatal hernia, a colon polyp or colorectal cancer -- can cause iron deficiency anemia. Gastrointestinal bleeding can happen from regular use of some over-the-counter pain relievers, especially aspirin.
Diet. Your body should regularly get iron from the foods you eat. If you eat too little iron, over time your body becomes iron deficient.
An inability to absorb iron. Iron from food is absorbed into your bloodstream in your small intestine. An intestinal disorder which affects your ability to absorb nutrients from digested food, can lead to iron deficiency anemia.
Body changes. An increased iron requirement and increased red blood cell production is required when the body is going through changes, such as growth spurts in children and teens, and during pregnancy.
What are symptoms of iron deficiency anemia?
Extreme fatigue.
Weakness.
Pale skin.
Chest pain, fast heartbeat, shortness of breath.
Headache, dizziness or lightheadedness.
Cold hands and feet.
Sore or swollen tongue.
Brittle nails.
Irritability.
Poor appetite.
Cravings for strange items, such as dirt, ice, or starch.
The symptoms of iron deficiency anemia may resemble other blood conditions or medical problems. Always consult your doctor for a correct diagnosis, because taking iron supplements when you don’t need them can be dangerous.. Too much iron can cause liver damage and other complications.
Choose iron rich foods.
Red meats and poultry.
Fish.
Leafy greens such as spinach, broccoli, kale, turnip greens, and collard greens.
Legumes and beans, such as lima beans, peas, pinto beans, and baked beans.
Dried fruit, including raisins and apricots.
Iron fortified cereals, breads, and pastas.
Iron supplements can be taken, but make sure you are iron deficient, so as not to cause liver damage. Iron supplements can cause irritation of the stomach and discoloration of bowel movements. They should be taken with orange juice to increase absorption.
Some foods with Vitamin C to increase absorption of iron.
Broccoli.
Grapefruit.
Kiwi.
Leafy greens.
Melons.
Oranges.
Peppers.
Strawberries.
Tomatoes.
Iron deficiency anemia can be so mild that it goes unnoticed. But as the body becomes more deficient in iron, the signs and symptoms intensify. Sometimes additional tests other than blood tests are necessary, especially if you may be bleeding internally. Always consult your doctor for the correct diagnosis.
