We’re coming down toward the end of deer season. I have not put any meat or antlers down at this time. I’m still waiting a little longer before I take a doe, but I hope I don’t wait too long.
Perhaps the most vivid memory I have from all my years of deer hunting is being in the field in the last hour of the final day of the season and imagining a buck showing up in the last five minutes of shooting light. It’s never happened.
Instead, I have always left, putting my weapon away, acknowledging it’s too late. It’s over. And as I think about this, I think it’s time to clarify something you may have heard before about God. That He is never late – that He is always on time.
If you think God is an “on-time” God, and is never late, then you have a lot of explaining to do to, for instance Lazarus and his sisters Mary and Martha. In fact, Jesus was not just late, He was too late. Say it with me. “God, it’s just too late.” Yeah, that’s the Mary and Martha.
But not just too late for a day, but four days. He had been dead for four days. That’s the too late I’m talking about. When Jesus arrived Martha said, “Lord, if only you had been here, my brother would not have died.” She was simply saying the obvious. It was too late. And some of you – scratch that – some of us, have resigned to God, It’s just too late.” I screwed up so much, I have waited so long, I am so old, that it’s too late. God, I messed it up. I said things I shouldn’t have. I acted in ways I shouldn’t have. It’s just too late. And we believe – and some of you believe – it’s not just too late, it’s four days dead, stinky, rigor mortis set in, hearse is on the way, pallbearers have been named, pastor has been called, too late.
But remember, when God wants to do something in our lives that can only be explained by a move of God, He has to put us in situations and in dimensions where only a supernatural God can operate.
You’re gonna hate that place. I hate that place. Nobody wants to live hopeless. But a dead life – my dead life- your dead life- doesn’t need someone to cover it with some superficial spice and ointment in order to cover the stench of our misery. We need a resurrection – a new life. But before that can happen there has to be a confirmed death – a published obituary, so everyone looking in will know God didn’t just resuscitate a dying, hurting, hopeless, soul. But He brought a dead life back into a new existence.
I know how you feel right now. I do. And yes, He’s late. But maybe, hopefully, this is your fourth day. But regardless, He’s on his way.
