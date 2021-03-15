Barbourville, Ky. - Isanelle "Granny Nelle" Goodman Fultz, of Barbourville, passed away peacefully March 13, 2021. The obituary for Mrs. Fultz will be posted here once completed.
The Fultz Family will receive family and friends for visiting hours at the Christian Life Fellowship Church, Black Street, Barbourville on Thursday, March 18, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. until the funeral hour of 2:00 p.m. Reverend Dwell Perry Rever and Reverend Ronnie Mitchell will officiate. Interment will be at the Mayhew Cemetery in Sharp's Gap immediately following the funeral.
Victoria Hopper and Sally Hopper, along with the staff of Hopper Funeral Home, Inc. express our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Isanelle Goodman Fultz.
