Last week I shared with our readers one of the most frustrating things we deal with in the newspaper business: the mail.
I feel like my explanation helped some folks understand the issue, but withothers it fell on deaf ears as they believe an institution as old and powerful as the post office can do no wrong.
Don’t hear what I’m not saying... I place ZERO blame on our local post offices or our carriers for the woes of newspaper delivery. I blame U.S.P.S. from the top down to the distribution centers.
The massive reduction in staff in favor of cost-saving automation continues to slowly kill this pillar of America.
Just this week, we received something almost as ridiculous as what I shared about last week having received a two-month old returned newspaper from another state. This week, we received THREE ISSUES of The Pineville Sun, a sister paper to The Mountain Advocate. I receive copies of most of our sister papers each week through the mail. What’s the big deal you ask? We received THREE WEEKS WORTH of The Pineville Sun. We received the September 28, October 5 and October 12 issues at the same time.
I beg our local postmasters and carriers — COMPLAIN TO YOUR SUPERIORS. Our complaints are not being heard, and we feel as if nobody cares. We certainly do, and so does our readers who look forward to receiving their newspaper in a timely fashion each week.
