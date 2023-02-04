I was blessed to spend a few days last week with many of my colleagues in the newspaper industry here in Kentucky as we held our annual Winter Convention, the crown jewel of our board meetings and get-togethers.
It’s always great to sit around and discuss how best to lead Kentucky’s newspapers into the future. Yes, we’re an industry that is often beaten down, belittled, disrespected and downright hated — but we persist. We persist because what we do is about so much more than what people feel about us at any given moment. The reception to the newspaper is like the weather... it could be different any given day.
While sitting around with our board members on Thursday, as we do in every board meeting, we take a look at heartbreaking issues and make hard decisions. By sitting and talking things over, we are collectively looking into one big mirror.
How’s that chorus of Taylor Swift’s hit ‘Anti-Hero’ go, “It’s me... hi... I’m the problem, it’s me...”? The same could be said about newspapers. We don’t stand up for ourselves and we certainly don’t advocate enough for our industry. That’s ironic since, like this newspaper, many papers across the nation are called “Advocate” in one form or another. We advocate for people, but rarely do we advocate for ourselves and what we do. That must change. It’s time to demand respect from our communities again and that comes not through 4 a.m. tweets from a golden throne. It comes from building trust and providing content readers will engage with.
I am proud of this newspaper. In the face of so much adversity, our newspaper stands tall and delivers. We are healthy. We aren’t dying like so many that make the headlines. We are thankful that Knox County still believes in transparency and democracy. As for our industry in general, it’s time we step up the game and go to bat for everyone else that works alongside us. Yes, we have competitors — all businesses do. But, while we compete for advertising dollars, we share a common mission and that is to maintain a transparent government, an informed electorate, and record the history of the community we live in. Good news and bad, everything we print has it’s time and proper space.
We will always stand up for our peers, and we will cheer them on in the good times and hold them up in the bad. I choose to believe they will do the same for us when it comes down to it.
Speaking of lifting up others, I want to give a big shout out to our colleagues at the Corbin News Journal for sweeping the awards at this year’s convention. Our friends — Mark White, Trevor Sherman, Timothy Wyatt and their staff — put in a lot of work to produce a truly wonderful newspaper. We are proud to call them our friends. Likewise, I want to congratulate Janie Slaven, Nita Johnson, Brad Hall and the staff at the Times-Tribune/Sentinel Echo for the recognition they received for their hard work. Of course, my Manchester counterpart Mark Hoskins and Berea counterpart Keith Taylor, both also fellow KPA board members, on your many accolades Friday night. You have all done a fantastic job representing newspapers and showcasing Kentucky’s best!
•••
Congratulations to my boss, Glenn Gray, on taking the gavel as the new KPA president for 2023. Glenn is a wise leader and I believe is the right person for the job as we face unprecedented tribulations in our industry. Along with our board and KPA office staff, I think our Kentucky newspapers are in the absolute best hands possible. I am truly honored to work with all of you and I look forward to what we do for newspapers going into this next year... may it be our best year yet!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.