It’s fitting that the issue we detail Knox County’s primary election results is the same issue to find the ballot for the 2023 Knox County’s Best contest.
Now in its 12th year, Knox County’s Best is a coveted title for dozens of people and businesses in a variety of categories.
The contest goes like this... the ballot appears in the Mountain Advocate newspaper for three weeks beginning this week. You’ll find the ballot on page A11. Over the course of the next three weeks, vote for your favorite in each category and get the ballot back to us.
The caveat is that each ballot entered must be an original page from the newspaper. No copies are allowed. For our e-edition readers, we know who you are. You are invited to stop by the office for a complimentary copy of the newspaper, or peruse the categories in the e-edition and email us at editor@mountainadvocate.com with your choices. We will honor your vote. Just because you left paper behind for the digital world doesn’t mean you should be excluded from voting.
Subscribers living out of town can either mail the ballot to us, or take a photo of the page and your choices and likewise email it to editor@mountainadvocate.com. You’ll need to make sure your name and account # is included in your email or it won’t be counted. The account number can be found above your address on the front top right corner of the front page. You can also just take a photo of that mailer label and send to us for verification.
Counting all the ballots is an exhausting process, but it’s worth it to showcase who our readers deem Knox County’s Best!
Once the third week has passed and the deadline of Wednesday, June 7 has passed, we will reach out to the winners to offer an opportunity to advertise in the June 22 issue thanking voters. Those winners purchasing an ad will receive their complimentary sign to display announcing their win.
If you have any questions, please ask. I look forward to hearing from you.
Happy voting!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.