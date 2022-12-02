There are very few people, if any, that haven’t watched a Hallmark Movie and dreamed of taking part in the Christmas festivities that the richly decorated town had to offer. Well, your dreams have come true! Open your eyes to the world of wonderment in “Toyland at Town Square” taking place in Barbourville from December 1st - 4th.
On Thursday, December 1, enjoy a stroll through the Holiday Festival of Lights Walking Trail beginning at Umbrella Alley. Find the kid in yourself and enjoy ice skating or opt for attending a wreath making workshop (register at www.barbourville-deck-the-halls.eventbrite.com).
Friday, December 2 offers a small business and boutique fair, more skating, and more wreath making. In addition, throughout the day, there will be carriage rides, cookie making, hot chocolate, ornament making, and Christmas Caroling which begins at 6 p.m! Finally, you can end your evening at the Union College Conway Boatman Chapel for their presentation of a Christmas Festival Concert.
Saturday, December 3 continues the previous day’s events. Plus, you can have breakfast with Santa from 9-11 a.m. at 101 On North Main. Paige Cobb will be offering a mix of regular, hot chocolate, and gingerbread pancakes to be combined with delicious items from a topping bar! (Don’t forget to pre-register) Then, you can opt to ride the Polar Express Train. Dan Jackson, Saxophone Soloist will perform Jazz/Soul Holiday Music at 3 p.m. in The Alley at Cole’s Court. The Wallace Sisters will present a free Christmas Concert on the Court Square Stage at 5 p.m. The I Believe in Santa Claus Parade will begin at 6 p.m. Charlotte Mitchell explained, “The I Believe In Santa Claus Parade is a long time tradition in Barbourville and this year’s parade promises to be one of the best yet! We’ve had a lot of interest this year regarding the floats and the new golf/side by side category.” The Christmas Tree lighting with carols will begin on the square immediately following the parade. Be sure to keep your phones connected to facebook, because the first clue to the Snowman Hunt will be posted at 7 p.m. Adding the perfect ending to the Christmas Celebration, will be a concert by Holly Forbes at 7 p.m.. She was a top 10 contestant on the Voice in Season 21!
Sunday, December 4 provides a second chance in case you missed Breakfast with Santa, you have another chance to eat with the Jolly ol’ Elf. He will meet you for Brunch from 12-2 p.m. at 101 On North Main, if you have pre-registered.
Let’s face it, Hallmark doesn’t have anything close to Christmas in Barbourville! Let’s give a special “Thank you” to Barbourville Tourism for scheduling all of the events and everyone who took part in making the ‘magic’ happen!
