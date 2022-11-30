After a three-year hiatus, because of the pandemic, the Union College Music Program will once again present the Christmas Festival Concert on Friday, December 2nd at 8:00 pm in Conway Boatman Chapel. This decades-long tradition brings the college and Barbourville community together to usher in the Christmas Season. Dr. Virginia Gay Gandy, Associate Professor of Music and director of choirs at Union says “We are thrilled this tradition will continue in 2022. The Christmas Festival Concert is a cherished tradition for Union and the Barbourville community.” Union’s choral program consists of three choirs: Union Singers, Union Harmony, and the Union College Regional Chorus. All three choirs will be singing at the concert, which will also include several audience sing-a-longs of familiar Christmas carols. “There is nothing quite like hearing music resonate in Union’s historic Conway Boatman Chapel.” added Dr. Gandy. Two very fine pianists accompany the Union choirs: Dr. Yukiko Fujimura, Assistant Professor of Music, and Mrs. Kathy Smith of Barbourville.
The Union College Singers is an ensemble whose membership includes any student who wishes to sing, while Union Harmony is an auditioned group of eight to ten singers. The Regional Chorus is predominantly a community-based choir whose membership includes singers from Barbourville and surrounding communities, as well as Union College faculty, staff, and students.
Union’s Christmas Festival Concert is free and open to the public. A lovely reception for audience members and singers will be held in the Atrium of Sharp Academic Center immediately following the concert. Additionally, a section of the chapel will be reserved for individuals or family/friend groups who want to be socially distanced. Audience members may wear a mask or not; it is up to each individual. If you would like more information, contact Dr. Gandy at vggandy@unionky.edu.
