J.L. Jones, 91, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Born August 18, 1928, he was the son of the late Jarvis and Bertha Jones.
In addition to his father and mother, he was preceded in death by his wife, Kathern in 2013; sister, Mary; brother, Don; and sister, Shirley.
A God-fearing, good man, J.L. was a member of West Corbin Christian Church. Not only was he a good husband, but he was also a wonderful father who greatly loved his children and grandchildren.
He leaves behind two sons: Jimmie Jones and wife Pam of Winter Park, Florida, and Mike Jones and wife Sherry of Gillette, Wyoming; seven grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter; brother, Harold Jones and wife Linda; sister, Doris Moore; and special friend, Ellie Martin. He is also survived by numerous other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 P.M. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in the Hart Funeral Home Chapel with Rob Hale officiating. Burial will be follow in Cumberland Memorial Gardens. J.L. was a U.S. Navy veteran, and military honors will be conducted by the D.A.V. Chapter 158.
The family will receive friends from 11 A.M. – 1 P.M. Tuesday at Hart Funeral Home, located at 1011 Master Street in Corbin. CDC guidelines are posted at the funeral home for those attending the services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.