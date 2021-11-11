Jack C. Taylor, 86, formerly of Corbin, Kentucky, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 7, 2021.
Jack will always be known as a hardworking and caring family man. He was an exceptional athlete, receiving 1954, high school All-State Honors in both football and basketball by the Courier-Journal Kentucky All-State Board, made up of coaches, writers, and officials of the Commonwealth. He honorably served in the United States Marine Corps and worked for decades at CSX Railroad.
Jack was preceded in death by his wife, Lynda Martin Taylor; sister, Betty Taylor Valentine; and grandson, Evan Sanderlin Taylor.
He is survived by his sons, Mark C. Taylor and Michael C. Taylor; his brother, Bobby Taylor; and grandson, Sean A. Taylor.
His funeral service will be held at 2pm on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at the Corbin Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be 6-8pm. Saturday, November 13, 2021 at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home.
Following the funeral service, he will be laid to rest in Pine Hill Cemetery in Corbin.
Arrangements by Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home, where messages of condolence may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com
