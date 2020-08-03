Jack B. Davis, Jr. age 40 of Barbourville, departed this life on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 in Corbin. He was the son of Sondra (Davenport) Bargo and Jack B. Davis, Sr. He was born on April 9, 1980 in Anaheim, California. Jack had been a coal truck driver; he enjoyed working on vehicles and hunting in his spare time.
He is survived by his wife Chelica Mills-Davis, his mother and step- father who raised him, Sondra and Lonnie Bargo, two sons, Jacob Davis and Josh Barnes and a daughter, Katelyn Davis all of Barbourville, three brothers, Lonnie Kyle Bargo and wife Angela of Corbin, Chad Mills of Jacksonville, North Carolina and Tristan Davis of Artemus, three sisters, Elizabeth Wagers and husband Brandon of Corbin, Angela Helton and husband Mike of Barbourville and Bella Davis of Artemus and his father Jack B. Davis Sr. He also leaves behind many other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Funeral services for Jack will be conducted in the Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home Chapel on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Bryant Chico Jordan and Rev. Justin Morris officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Sowder’s Cemetery at Coal-port with pallbearers being, Lonnie Bargo, Lonnie Kyle Bargo, Chad Mills, Brandon Wagers, Jessie McVey, Samuel Davis, Jr., Donnie Smith and Charlie Marion. Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements.
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Saturday evening from 6:00 until 9:00 p.m. and on Sunday from 12:00 noon until the hour of service at 2:00 p.m.
To the Davis family, the staff of the Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home would like to offer you our heartfelt sympathy during your time of bereavement.
During this time of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and at the governor’s request, we ask that everyone wear a face mask during the visitation and funeral service, as well as maintaining social distancing. This is for your protection as well as your family and friends who will be attending.
