Mr. Jackie “Jack” Ray Owens, 88, of Hinkle, passed away Friday afternoon, October 14, 2022 at his home. He was the son of the late Beeler and Mary Owens born on February 6, 1934 in Hancock County, TN.
Jack graduated from Lincoln Memorial University and was a deputy sheriff with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department. He was a member of the West Cumberland Baptist Church in Middlesboro. Jack enjoyed helping others and serving the people of Bell County. After his retirement, he enjoyed life at home with his beloved family and adored grandchildren. Jack was always ready to root on his Kentucky Wildcats basketball team. Earlier in life, he faithfully served his country in the United States Air Force.
On August 26, 1986, he united in marriage with Nettie Edwards in Middlesboro.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey Owens; a stepson, David Garrison; two daughters, Jackie Owens and Jina Owens and grandparents, John and Emma Owens.
Survivors include his loving wife, Nettie Owens of Hinkle; a son, Justin Owens and wife, Tabitha, of Girdler; a stepson, Burniel Smith and fiancé, Angie, of Artemus; three daughters, Jamie Nelson and husband, Todd, of Norris, TN, Jerry Owens of Ewing, VA and Jody Lowery and husband, Mitch, of Norris, TN; 12 grandchildren; two great grandchildren; among other loved ones and dear friends.
His funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Tuesday, October 18 at 12 Noon with Rev. Mickie Smith officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Hampton Cemetery with military funeral honors.
Serving as casket bearers will be family and friends.
Friends may call at the funeral home Monday between 6 and 8 P.M. and Tuesday prior to the funeral hour.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
