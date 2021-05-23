Barbourville, Ky. - Jackie Lynn McNab, Jr., 45, passed away at his home on May 12, 2021. Jackie was the son of Jackie Lynn McNab Sr. and Eva Faye McNab, joyfully born to them on December 28, 1975 in Pineville, Kentucky. Jackie will forever be remembered as a loving son, brother, friend, husband, father, and uncle.
Jackie was a kind and humble man, who was fiercely loyal to his family, friends, neighbors, and community. There wasn't anything he wouldn't do to help someone in need. Jackie worked for twenty years for Tri-County Operation. He was a devoted member of the Swam Pond Baptist Church. From a young age, Jackie loved being in nature. He was a true outdoorsman, spending his free time camping, fishing and hunting deer and turkey. Jackie shared and incredible bond with his wife, Teresa, and with the pride and joy of his life, his young daughter Faye.
In addition to his mother, Eva Faye McNab, Jackie was preceded in death by his sister, Amy Pridemore, his Aunt, Juanita Pridemore, his grandparents: Laura and Colin "Scottie" McNab and Effie and Junior Pridemore, and his father-in-law, Keith Lewallen "Pappy".
Left behind to mourn his passing is his beloved wife, Teresa McNab and his cherished daughter, Faye McNab (age eleven); Jackie's father, Jackie Lynn McNab, Sr. and step mother, Velva Miller McNab. Sister, Jessica McNab Grooms (Darin); brother, Brandon Miller (Tina) and brother-in-law, Kenneth Gambrel; sister-in-laws, Deana Pickard (Joseph), Lisa Maria Kipp (Brad); and mother-in-law, Wilma Lewallen; nieces and nephews: Madison Gambrel, Shelbee Gambrel, Halie Brown, Mercy Brown, River Kipp, Krystal Patterson, Alex Patterson, Casey Patterson, Aaron Patterson, and great nieces and nephews: Rachel Jordan, Jentzen Patterson, Jax Patterson, Daniel Patterson, Brandy Miller, and Christina Miller also survive Jackie and will remember him fondly. Special friends, Kenneth Spradlin, Bill Slusser, Dawn Slusser, Emmett Slusser, and William Slusser will also miss him dearly.n
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.