Mrs. Jacqueline, ”Jackie” Claire (Green) Poe Moran age 93 of Barbourville, Kentucky departed this life on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 in the UK Medical Center in Lexington. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on June 23, 1927 to Francis Marion Green and Helen Barr-Jones Green. Jackie was affiliated with the First United Methodist Church. For over twenty years, she worked at Dr. Andrea’ Collins dentist office and considered his family and everyone there her extended family. Her retirement years were active; she was a member of the Knox County Hospital Ladies Auxiliary and volunteered for several years in the gift shop. She made many different friendships there with staff, patients, and visitors.
Since moving to the farm in 1977, she dearly loved her daily life there. She enjoyed being with her family and pets and being able to watch all the various wildlife seen on the property. Her life was centered around her family and friends.
Early in life she united in marriage with John Robert Poe and to this union, two children were born. Later in 1957, she united in marriage with Lloyd Moran, and together they had three children.
She is preceded in death by her husbands’ John Robert Poe and Lloyd Moran, two children, James Dale Poe Moran and Robin Leigh Moran, one sister, Edith “Edie” Lamancusa, one brother, William “Billy” Green and a special friend, Esther Hammons.
She leaves behind two sons, Robert Karl Poe Moran and wife Judy of Corbin, and Mark Lloyd Moran and wife Debbie of Barbourville, one daughter, Annette Hope Morris and husband Dennis of Heidrick, seven grandchildren, Jeff Moran and wife Wini of Jackson, Missouri, Jeremy Moran and wife Kristina of Bowling Green, Kentucky, Josh Moran and wife Christy of Flintville, Tennessee, Corey Moran and wife Merdedith (Cave) Moran of Louisville, Kentucky, Kristen (Moran) Wells and husband Stephen of Corbin, Kentucky, Kasey Leigh Morris of Corbin, Kentucky and Dustin Clay Morris of Heidrick, Kentucky, her twelve great grandchildren, Drew, Ty, Grace, Rebekah, Rachel, Jefferson, Vitoria, Riley, Wes, Toby, Quinn, Piper and two new great grandchildren on the way, baby Addison Jean Wells and baby Moran.
Also left behind are her special family members, Edie and Keith Kartovicky and her Florida family and Linda and Jim Kennan and family and Joanie Ewell and family, her special friends, Barbara Black, Betty Hauser, Wilma Miracle Barbara Worley and Mary Garland and all her neighbors on Hammon’s Lane.
Funeral services for Mrs. Jacqueline Moran will be conducted in the Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home Chapel on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Josh Moran, Rev. Jeff Moran and Rev. Josh Smith officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Moran Family Cemetery. Pallbearers will be, Dennis Morris, Jeremy Moran, Jeff Moran, Dustin Morris, Corey Moran, Stephen Wells and Mark Moran. Honorary Pallbearers will be Dr. James West and the ladies at the Knox County Hospital Auxiliary. Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home will be in charge of all arrangements.
Please remember, during the ongoing pandemic, there will be capacity restrictions and social distancing guidelines that we will need to follow during all our services. This will include wearing a face covering as mandated by the Governor of Kentucky for the safety of our families, visitors and staff.
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Saturday evening from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. and on Sunday from 12:00 noon until the hour of service at 2:00 p.m.
To the Moran family, the staff of the Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home would like to offer you our heartfelt sympathy during your time of bereavement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.