Mr. James A. Smith, 76, of Corbin, passed away Friday afternoon, February 5, 2021, at Baptist Health Corbin. Born on May 4, 1944, in Knox County, he was the son of the late Fred Smith and Martha Frost Smith.
Jimmy was a former machine operator at National Standard Woven Products and was currently employed at Hearthside where he developed many special friendships. He was a loyal member of Keck Baptist Church and enjoyed farming and spending time with family and friends.
On August 15, 1964, he united in marriage with Janice Brafford, and to this union two children were born.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Janice Smith; parents Fred and Martha Smith; three brothers: Kenneth Smith, J.D. Smith, and Fred Smith Jr.; nephew, Fred Smith; and niece, Marva Gibbs.
Survivors include his son, Timothy Smith of Corbin; daughter Sherry Creech and husband, Joey, of Corbin; grandchildren: Joseph Creech and girlfriend, Kim Luttrell, of Gray; Casey Creech and wife, Stacey, of Corbin; Katelin Creech and boyfriend, John Messer, of Gray; five great grandchildren; brother, Frank Smith and wife, Elizabeth, of Gray; brother, Criss Smith and wife, Wanda, of Gray; sister, Kathleen Johnson and husband, David, of Corbin. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews, as well as other relatives and friends.
