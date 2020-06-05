Mr. James David McVey, 56, of Gray, passed away Tuesday morning, June 2, 2020 at his home. He was the son of the late James and Cleo Hinkle McVey born on May 14, 1964 in Bell County.
David was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed fishing and gardening.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, John Chester McVey.
Survivors include the love of his life, Linda Sprinkles of Gray and her children, Adam Sprinkles and wife, Amanda, of Lily and Chris Sprinkles and wife, Amanda, of Rockcastle County and seven grandchildren; a son, Dylan Grubb of Independence; sisters, Geraldine Fields of Bimble, Bonnie Smith of Woollum, Judy Reynolds of Bimble, Brenda Hart of Jellico, TN, Sharlene Reef of Gray, Vicky Teague of Harlan and Shelia Cole and husband, Lloyd, of Davis Bend; a brother, Ronnie McVey and wife, Susie, of Bryants Store; several nieces and nephews; among other loved ones and dear friends.
His funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Sunday, June 7 at 2 P.M. with Rev. Ken Merida and Rev. E. C. Fields officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Clark Hinkle Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be Randall McVey, Lonnie Teague, Mark Fields, Lloyd Cole, Harrison Mills, Allen Teague and Casey Teague.
Friends may call at the funeral home Sunday after 12 Noon until the funeral hour.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
