Mr. James M. Mills, 94, affectionately known as “Jim Matt”, passed away peacefully July 3, 2020. At the time of his passing, Jim was a resident of Corbin, but he was born, raised, and resided for numerous years, in Knox County. Jim was the son of Sollie Mills and Mealie Mattingly Mills, joyfully born to them on May 25, 1926. Jim courageously served his country in the Army during the Korean War. After his duty ended, he had a long career, over 26 years, working for National Standard. Jim Matt, is remembered fondly as being a person, who in later years, found great joy in visiting with his great-granddaughters, Julia and Annabella. He demonstrated a generous heart to these great grandchildren, often giving them household trinkets or personal possessions that he thought they may enjoy playing with. He also enjoyed giving to members of the community, gifting candy to those whom he encountered, when out in the community, shopping or doing errands.
In addition to his parents, Sollie Mills and Mealie Mattingly Mills, Jim was preceded in death by two sisters and five brothers; Sarah Baker, Rosie Gregory, Clarence R. Mills, Lee Mills, Tip Mills, Ben F. Mills and infant Bradly Mills.
Jim is survived by his daughter Judy Lynn Stacy Kroger (Mark) of Fort Mitchell; his sister, Elizabeth “Lizzie” Mills of Scalf; two granddaughters: Laura Ann Stacy Brogden (Steve) of Cincinnati, Oh. and Sarah Anita Johnson (Ben) of Minneapolis, Mn; two great-granddaughters: Julia Kathleen Wassum and Annabella Lynn Wassum, as well as, a host of nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held for Mr. Mills on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the Long Tom Mills Cemetery at 1:00 P.M, with the Reverend Kennon Roark officiating. His sister, Elizabeth Mills, will sing a musical tribute to him. Burial will immediately follow the funeral service. Family and Friends will meet at Hopper Funeral Home at 12:15 P.M. to travel to the cemetery in procession. The family has chosen his nephews to be casket bearers: Jerry Baker, Herless Mills, Clifford Mills, Ricky Mills, Raymond Mills, Randy Mills, and great-nephew, Lucas Mills. Randall Carnes has been named an Honorary Pallbearer.
The Hopper Family, Victoria Hopper and Sally Hopper, along with the staff of Hopper Funeral Home, extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Mr. James M. Mills "Jim Matt".
Hopper Funeral Home, Inc. is servicing all arrangements for Mr. James M. "Jim Matt" Mills.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.