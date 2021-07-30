James P. Mills, 73, of Middlesboro, passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at his home surrounded by family. He was born in Flat Lick on August 2, 1947, the son of the late Challis Mills and Alice Hale Mills Moore.
He had been owner and operator of Mills Auto Mart since 1978.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-father, McClellan Moore and a brother-in-law, Richard “Dick” Veleta.
Survivors include his wife, Sheila Kirk Mills; children, Gary Mills and Maryssa Bell, Tiffany and Daniel Tolliver and Tyler Mills and Madison Evans; grandchildren, Allison Mills, Braylon Mills, Kannon Tolliver, James Mills, Brody Mills and Bentley Mills; brothers and sisters, Betty Veleta, Johnnie and Lisa Mills, Vernon Mills, Norman and Charlene Mills, Wilbert and Shirley Mills, Arnold Mills and Merrill and Laura Mills and a host of nieces and nephews and many friends.
Services will be on Friday, July 30 at 1:00 PM at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home with Rev. Don Napier and Rev. Michael Padgett officiating. Burial will follow in the Green Hills Memorial Gardens in Middlesboro.
Casket bearers will be Tyler Mills, Daniel Tolliver, Shane Lawson, Shawn Mills, Lee Mills and Glen Hobbs.
The family will receive friends at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home Thursday between 6 and 8 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Bluegrass Hospice Care, 2972 S. US Hwy 25E, Barbourville, KY 40906.
This is a courtesy announcement from the Knox Funeral Home.
