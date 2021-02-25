Mr. James Paul Baker, 73, of Heidrick, passed away Saturday morning, February 20, 2021 at Baptist Health Corbin. He was the son of the late Elbert Tom and Nellie Brown Baker born on May 30, 1947 at Heidrick.
Paul was a mechanic and a church member, deacon and member of the Brotherhood at the Locust Grove Baptist Church. He was a true steward of the Lord and loved attending church and telling others about the Savior. If you gave him an opportunity, he would gladly tell you about his wife Ethel, daughter Tammy or son-in-law, Geral, but would rather tell you about the love of his life, his grandson, Jonathan. He enjoyed working on cars, trucks and heavy equipment and could tell you what was wrong with the vehicle just by the sound it made. He loved to hunt, shoot guns and was President of the Potters Will Fan Club.
On June 8, 1968, he united in marriage with Ethel Mae Williams and to this union a daughter was born.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Melbalene Bruce and Cansetta Jo Parks; three brothers, Lee, Doc and Charles Baker and two grandbabies, Baby Wells and James Caleb Wells.
Survivors include his loving wife of 52 years, Ethel Mae Baker of Heidrick; a beloved daughter, Tammy Jean Wells and husband, Geral, of Woodbine; a treasured grandson, Jonathan Geral Wells of Woodbine; a brother, Harold Baker and wife, Rhonda, of Lily; two sisters-in-law, Elizabeth June Wagers of Artemus and Carol Peach of Barbourville; several nieces and nephews; his church family; among other loved ones and dear friends.
His funeral service will be conducted at the Locust Grove Baptist Church Thursday, February 25 at 1 P.M. with Rev. Geral Wells and Rev. David Barnard officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Doolin Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be Jonathan Wells, Doug Wells, Mike Blevins, Craig Merida, James Merida, Bruce Walker, Stanley Lawson and Jimmy Smith. Honorary bearers will be Larry Parrott, Bryon Ramsey, James Spicer, Terry Centers, Dennis Chesnut, Jesse Smith, the Men’s Sunday School Class at Locust Grove Baptist Church and his friends in the Heidrick community.
Friends may call at the funeral home Wednesday between 6 and 8 P.M. and at the church Thursday after 11 A.M. until the funeral hour.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
Please remember, during the continuing COVID-19 event, capacity restrictions, social distancing and the wearing of face coverings as mandated by the Governor of Kentucky will be followed during all services. We appreciate your help with these guidelines so we can continue to serve our community during these trying times in the safest manner possible.
