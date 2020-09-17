James S Allen age 71, of Lily was born in Clay County, KY on February 14, 1949 to the late John Henry Allen and Victoria Smith Allen and departed this life on Sunday, September 13, 2020 in the Saint Joseph of London Hospital. He was of the Pentecostal Faith and enjoyed fishing, hunting ginseng, being a jokester, and time with family and friends, especially the grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, his wife: Idell Allen; 3 brothers: Albert Allen, Henry Allen, and Roy Allen; a sister: Martha McFadden; and mother-in-law: Pearlie Marcum preceded him in death.
He is survived by his loving children: Loyd England and wife Lisa, Martha Sizemore and husband Randy, and Merkie Tompkins and husband Blake all of Corbin, Major Allen and wife Beverly, Brian Hollin, and Pearlie Abner and husband Nate all of Lily; 9 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; other relatives and many friends to mourn his passing.
Funeral Services for Mr. James Allen will be conducted in the Barbourville Funeral Home Chapel on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. with Rev. Charles Robinson and Rev. Mary Gaskins officiating. Burial will follow in the Marcum Cemetery with family and friends serving as Pallbearers. Barbourville Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements.
Friends may call at the Barbourville Funeral Home Wednesday Evening for a limited visitation from 6 to 9 P.M. and Thursday from 10 A.M. to the funeral hour at 2. Due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, the family has requested all visitors wear masks and practice social distancing.
To the loving family of Mr. James Allen, Larry, Doyle, Gene, and the staff of the Barbourville Funeral Home would like to offer heartfelt sympathy and prayers during your time of bereavement.
