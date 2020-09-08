James S. Drummonds, 78, of Gray, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Baptist Health Corbin.
He was the husband of the late Opal Faye Drummonds who passed away September 17, 2007. Also James was predeceased by a stepson Rick Wilburn, Sr., brothers Paris Jr., Ernie, and Raymond Drummonds, and sisters Stella Gray Howard and Marylee Keller.
His survivors include four children: Jim Drummonds, Brenda Mabe, Jennifer (Johnny) Frazier, and James Drumming; brother Don Drummonds; sister Rosella (Kenneth) Sharp; 14 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; and other relatives and friends.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time at Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home. Donations are being accepted to help the family with funeral expenses.
