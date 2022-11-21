James Steely Hill, Jr. of Corbin, passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at his home at the age of 55 years. He was a son of Joyce Ann Mayfield Brown and the late James Steely Hill, Sr. James had worked a for several years with the Corbin-Knox County Ambulance Service.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, William Brown.
James is survived his mother, Joyce A. Brown, and his brother, Keith Evan Hill, both of Corbin.
No services are planned at this time and burial will be at the Smith Cemetery at Faber.
Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages may be sent to www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.