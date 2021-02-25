Mr. James Thomas Gray, "J.T." age 81 of Barbourville, Kentucky departed this life on Saturday, February 20, 2021 in the UK Medical Center in Lexington. He was born on September 24, 1939 in Knox County, the son of Walter Gray and Autust (Creighton) Gray. On December 15, 1979 he united in marriage with Lenora Gray and to this union four children were born. James was a member of the Trinity Pentecostal Church and had been a coal miner. He was an avid bird watcher and liked to watch UK basketball. He also loved animals and would feed any that came his way.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Autust Gray, and two children, Wendy Napier and Steven Gray, and two siblings, Robert Gray and Flossie Stewart.
Survivors include, his loving wife of forty-one years, Lenora Gray , two sons, Eric Gray and fiance’ Maggie Mayes and Frankie Gray and wife Cindy all of Barbourville, seven grandchildren, Amanda Rich and husband Brad, Jonathan Gray, Tori Gray, Trenton Gray all of Barbourville, Skylar Gray of Tazewell, Tennessee, Kasey Gray of Ruskin, Florida and Brittany Adams of Barbourville, seven great-grandchildren, a brother, Arville Gray and wife Versie of Bimble and a sister, Alamedia Mills of Barbourville. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters in law and other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
