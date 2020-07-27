Janet E. Adkins, age 75, of London, KY, passed away on Thursday July 23, 2020 at the UK Medical Center in Lexington.
She was preceded in death by her Parents, Samuel Adkins and Ruby Sexton Adkins; Brother, David Adkins; Sisters, Sammie Johnson, Dorothy Brown, and Wanda Early; and by her long time Companion, Ronald Ward.
Janet is survived by her Children, Shelby Brown, Leslie Minor, Samuel "Blake" Adkins, and Ronald Matthew Ward; 10 Grandchildren, and 18 Great Grandchildren; Brother, Jerry Adkins and Sister, Vicki Brooks and Robin Widener.
Visitation will be from 5-7pm on Monday July 27, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home where her funeral service will be held at 7pm.
To plant a tree in memory of Janet Adkins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.