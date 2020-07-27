Adkins

Janet E. Adkins, age 75, of London, KY, passed away on Thursday July 23, 2020 at the UK Medical Center in Lexington.

She was preceded in death by her Parents, Samuel Adkins and Ruby Sexton Adkins; Brother, David Adkins; Sisters, Sammie Johnson, Dorothy Brown, and Wanda Early; and by her long time Companion, Ronald Ward.

Janet is survived by her Children, Shelby Brown, Leslie Minor, Samuel "Blake" Adkins, and Ronald Matthew Ward; 10 Grandchildren, and 18 Great Grandchildren; Brother, Jerry Adkins and Sister, Vicki Brooks and Robin Widener.

Visitation will be from 5-7pm on Monday July 27, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home where her funeral service will be held at 7pm.

To plant a tree in memory of Janet Adkins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Support Local Journalism

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you