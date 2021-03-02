Barbourville, Ky. – Janice “Jan” Disney Sevier, 80, passed away Saturday, February 27, 2021. Janice was the daughter of Gladys McWilliams Disney and Reid Isaac Disney, joyfully born to them on June 30, 1940.
Jan called her beloved community of Cannon home her entire life. Many will remember her fondly as one of the well-known and well-loved singing “Disney Sisters”. Her beautiful voice and her joyful presence at many a family, church and community celebration will be missed by all who knew her, especially by those sisters, whom she sang with and loved so fiercely her whole life.
Jan worked inside her home caring for her sons, for her husband and for her family, and outside her home, caring for her community and for her friends. Jan was employed for many years, by Warners Factory, and later, by Begleys Drugstore. Jan often cared for others through bestowing upon them, her generous gifts of delicious homemade food. She offered up to those she loved, in good times and in bad, meals and treats that warmed their hearts. She was truly an amazing cook. Her specialties included, turkey and dumplings, stack cakes, chocolate pies, and homemade fudge.
On November 20, 1970 Jan married the love of her life, Russell Sevier. They met, by chance, at Jerry’s Drive-In in Corbin, and were married for over fifty years. Mr. Sevier’s love for his Jan was evident as he recalled sweet memories of her, commenting that Jan “ranks with the finest” and “couldn’t be beat.”
Many family members and friends of Jan’s, recall vividly, her devotion to her faith and to the Lord. She was a devout member of the Heidrick Holliness Church for many years and later in life, she became a dedicated member of Faith Tabernacle in Barbourville. Whenever a family member or friend was “in doubt”, had questions about life, wondered about why something had happened that they could not understand, or if they were questioning their faith, many persons would turn to Jan for reassurance and answers. Jan’s strong faith led her to always be able to answer the difficult questions about life and faith, with which she was presented.
Jan was a strong woman – her daughter in law calling her a true “mama bear”, always protective of her family and friends. Jan was also a joyful person, with a contagious laugh, who made friends easily. She was kind, thoughtful and giving. Ask anyone, and they would tell you she was their best friend.
In addition to her parents, Gladys McWilliams Disney and Reid Isaac Disney, Jan was preceded in death by her son, Russell Isaac Messer, and by two brothers-in-law: Bodie Messer, Jr. and Doug Swafford.
Left behind to celebrate Jan’s life is her beloved husband, Russell Sevier, her two sons, Kenneth Messer (April) and Darrin Sevier; and three sisters: Ilena Disney Mills, Bobbie Disney Messer, and Rita Disney Swafford. Six grandchildren: Julie Messer Burnette (Sam), Joshua Messer (Kelly), Jonathon Messer, Olivia Messer, Ryan Dunn, and Tyler Dunn (Ruth) as well as four great-grandchildren: Jackson Burnette, Dylan Burnette, Emily Messer, and Bear Dunn also survive Jan and will miss her dearly. As well, her daughter-in-law, Paula Messer, and her “adopted” sisters Sharon Adkins and Tooder Blevins survive Jan.
The family will receive friends at Hopper Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Faith Tabernacle from 11:00 AM until the funeral hour of 1:00 PM. Reverend Fred Disney, Reverend Bill Engle and Reverend Samuel Lawson will officiate. Musical tributes will be performed by Kenny Howard, David Mills, Ryan Stamper and the Faith Choir. Burial will immediately follow the funeral service at the McWilliams Cemetery in Cannon. The following family and friends have been chosen as Casket Bearers: Jackson Burnette, Dylan Burnette, Sam Burnette, David Mills, Tyler Dunn, Joshua Messer, Michael Swafford, and Michael Swafford Jr. Honorary Casket Bearers are Kevin Forbes, Tony Messer, Gary Messer, Lynn Mills, Ryan Dunn, as well as members of the Faith Tabernacle and friends and neighbors from the Cannon Community.
Victoria Hopper and Sally Hopper and the staff of Hopper Funeral Home, Inc. express our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Janice “Jan” Disney Sevier.
Social distancing requirements are in effect. Everyone attending the services will be required to wear a mask and remain six feet apart.
Hopper Funeral Home, Inc., established over 100 years ago, is in charge of servicing all arrangements for Janice “Jan” Disney Sevier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.