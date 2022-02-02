The following indictments were returned by a Knox County grand jury on Friday, January 28, 2022:
Mark Anthony Hoover, 39, Gray; three counts wanton endangerment first degree; three counts terroristic threatening third degree.
Joseph Elliott, 30, Gray; receiving stolen property over $1,000; persistent felony offender second degree.
Nyla Smith, 65, Versailles; two counts possession of a controlled substance first degree; criminal mischief first degree; two counts wanton endangerment first degree; driving under the influence; failure to maintain insurance.
Brian Newman, 25, Barbourville; rape first degree.
Crit Golden, 18, Cannon; manslaughter second degree; two counts frost degree wanton endangerment; driving under the influence; driving without a license; failure to maintain insurance.
Robert Crawford, 29, Scalf; assault first degree; assault second degree.
Nathan Walters, 22, Flat Lick; burglary second degree; theft over $1,000.
James Logan, 42, Barbourville; assault third degree; three counts attempted burglary third degree; public intoxication; possession of drug paraphernalia; persistent felony offender second degree.
Loretta Smith, 54, Flat Lick; promoting contraband first degree; public intoxication.
Michael Lee, 21, Middleboro; possession of a handgun by a conceited felon.
Michael Lee, 21, Middlesboro; three counts first degree wanton endangerment; giving officer false info; assault fourth degree; persistent felony offender second degree.
Harlan Smith, 39, Girdler; burglary third degree; [persistent felony offender first degree.
Clyde Lunsford Jr, 29, Girdler; burglary third degree; persistent felony offender second degree.
Jeffrey Hammons, 55, Flat Lick; wanton endangerment first degree; assault fourth degree.
Ashley Mills, 27, Trosper; bail jumping first degree.
Jordan Smith, 31, Lexington; fleeing police first degree; three counts first degree wanton endangerment; resisting arrest; assault on a service animal second degree; speeding; driving under the influence; improper start; persistent felony offender second degree.
Joshua Cox, 53, Fourmile; possession of a controlled substance first degree; possession of a controlled substance second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; public intoxication.
Lynora Campbell, 46, Kenvir; possession of a controlled substance first degree; theft under $1,000; resisting arrest; disorderly conduct second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; criminal trespass second degree.
Minnisota Smith, possession of a controlled substance first degree; possession of drug paraphernalia.
