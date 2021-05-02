Jason Paul Hensley, age 38 of Gray was born in Knox County, KY on July 17, 1982 to Robert O Hensley and Loise Ann Hubbard and departed this life on April 28, 2021 in Knox County. He was of the Holiness Faith and enjoyed going for walks, being outside and time with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Earl and Beulah Hensley, and Eddie Hubbard.
Jason is survived by his loving parents: Robert Hensley and wife Deborah of Gray, and Louise Thomas and husband Lewis of Knox County; his grandmother: Bobbie Sue Hubbard of Gray; 2 daughters: Kyra Hensley and Courtney Smith of Knox County; 3 brothers: Jonathan Hensley, Kevin Hensley, and Brian Smith and wife Casey all of Knox County; a sister: Christina Hensley of Knox County; other relatives and many friends to mourn his passing.
A Graveside Service for Mr. Jason Hensley will be conducted in the Hubbard Cemetery in Dyer Hollow on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. with Rev. George White officiating. Burial will follow with family and friends serving as Pallbearers. Barbourville Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.