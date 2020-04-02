Mr. Jason Scott Owens, 43, of Barbourville, the husband of Kimberly Young, passed away Tuesday afternoon, March 24, 2020 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington. He was the son of Glenn Owens and the late Rita Jones Owens.
A private graveside service was conducted in the Freeman-Sears Cemetery Saturday, March 28.
Arrangements were under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
To plant a tree in memory of Jason Owens as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
