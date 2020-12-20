Mr. Jason Todd Randolph, age 48, the husband of Sandra Hammock Randolph of West Dixie Street, London, Kentucky passed away on Thursday morning at his residence.
He was the father of Brandon Randolph and Gregory Randolph both of Richmond, Kentucky. He was the step-father of Tommy Sizemore, Ronnie Sizemore, Donnie Sizemore and Linda Sizemore all of London, Kentucky. He was the son of Greg and Kim Randolph of Centralia, Illinois. He was the brother of John Randolph of Centralia, Illinois.
He was of the United Methodist faith and employed by the London Auto Truck BP in London, Kentucky.
The family of Mr. Jason Todd Randolph has chosen cremation. There will be NO SERVICES.
Laurel Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Randolph family.
