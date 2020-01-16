JB King, 78, of Louisville, Kentucky passed away on January 10, 2020.
JB was born on November 28, 1941 in Baughman, Kentucky to the late John King and Bonnie Elam King.
JB is survived by his children, Deanna King and Anthony King (Michelle); grandchildren, Michael Payne (Marlena), Austin Conner King, Emily Michelle King (Shane Denton), Samuel Thomas King and Colt Jaymin King-Baker; great-grandsons, Issac Payne and Elijah Payne; brothers, Don King (Janet) and Barnie King (Phyllis); and many loved nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 3 pm to 8 pm on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, KY 40243). A service to honor the life of JB will be held at 10 am on Friday, January 17, 2020 at the funeral home.
In loving memory of JB, memorial contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society.
To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.