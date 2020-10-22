Jean Hight, 75, of Corbin passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Baptist Health Corbin. She was born February 24, 1945, in Wilmington, Ohio.
She was a very active member of Poplar Grove Baptist Church.
Jean was preceded in death by her mother, Rosamond Pendall; son, Kevin Hight; and brother, Tim Pendall.
She leaves behind her husband, Davis L. Hight; daughter, Kathy Mills and husband Mike; three sisters: Cheryl Gatwood, Debbie Thompson, and Deanie Pendall; and brother, Gary Pendall. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and her church family. She was dearly loved and will be deeply missed.
