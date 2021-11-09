Mr. Jefferson Warren Noe, 79, of Corbin, passed away Thursday afternoon, November 4, 2021 at Baptist Health Corbin. He was the son of the late Benjamin Franklin and Nellie Wilson Noe born on December 5, 1941 in Rockcastle County.
Jeff earned a bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Cumberland College and taught for a short time at Evarts High School. He loved horses and worked at the Madden Farm in Lexington and where he became the caretaker of Kentucky Derby winner Alysheba. He was a member of the Corbin Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where he was an elder, a 70, a high priest and counselor in the Bishopric.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by seven brothers and sisters.
Survivors include three brothers, Robert Noe and wife, Carolyn, of Lexington, his twin brother, James S. Noe of Corbin and David B. Noe and wife, Brenda, of Manchester, TN; among other loved ones and dear friends.
His funeral service will be conducted at the Corbin Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Thursday, November 11 at 1 P.M. with Bishop Mike McLaughlin officiating. He will be laid to rest in the McFarland Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be family and friends.
Friends may call at the church Thursday after 12 Noon until the funeral hour.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
