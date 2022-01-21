Mr. Jerrell Cornelius Cloud, age 78 of Black Diamond Road, Corbin, Kentucky passed away on Wednesday, January 19th 2022 at his residence.
Jerell was born on June 21st 1943 to L.S. and Meade Cloud.
He had just celebrated 60 years of marriage to his wife, Wilma Dean Cloud.
He had worked many years as the service manager for Owens Auto then the Ford Company. He and his wife, Wilma owned and operated the A-1 Sewing and Vacuuming Center in Corbin, Kentucky for 25 years. He enjoyed fishing, family and driving his tractor.
Jerrell is preceded in death by his parents, L.S. and Meade Cloud, his brothers, Henry, Harvey, Hubert, Ebb and Jim. By his sisters, Pearl, Ida Mae, Barbara, Doris and by two infant siblings.
He is survived by his wife, Wilma Dean Cloud, his son, Jerrell D. Cloud and wife, Penny. Three grandsons, Jerry and wife, Rebekah, Jeff and wife, Chelsea and Justin and wife, Lauren. One granddaughter, Lexie and a host of other family. He was also blessed with nine great-grandchildren.
Memorial services for Mr. Jerrell Cornelius Cloud will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday afternoon in the Laurel Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Tony Jackson and Bro. Bobby Joe Eaton officiating. The family will receive friends at Laurel Funeral Home from 1:00 p.m. until the funeral hour of 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.