Mr. Jerry Michael “Mike” Bailey, 57, of Barbourville, passed away Monday afternoon, February 14, 2022 at Baptist Health Corbin. He was the son of Dicy Shelton Bailey and the late Denver Bailey born on March 22, 1964 in Pineville.
Mike was a welder with CCI Industrial Services and a member of the Solid Rock House of Worship. He was a Corvette and classic car enthusiast and enjoyed going to car shows and watching the Andy Griffith show. Mike also enjoyed four-wheeling and camping with his family.
On July 19, 1993, he united in marriage with Cynthia Renee Carter.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a nephew, Kevin Bailey and his grandparents, Eleck and Martha Bailey and Ned and Euphemia Shelton.
Survivors include his loving wife, Cindy Bailey of Gray; his mother, Dicy Bailey of Calhoun, GA; children, Dewayne Garland and wife, Neicei, of Barbourville, Kyle Bailey and wife, Amanda, of Clarksville, TN, Casey Bennett and husband, Gregory, of Greenville, Lauren Flood and husband, Allen, of Chatsworth, GA, Jeremiah Bailey and Gabby of Barbourville, Thea Kate Bailey and Mev of New York City and Tyler Warren of Gray; sisters, Phyllis Johnson and husband, Raymond, of Dalton, GA, Kay Lay and husband, Stanley, of Calhoun, GA and Brenda King and husband, Charles, of Barbourville; a brother, Dennis Bailey of Chatsworth, GA; grandchildren, Dawson, Connor and Jett Garland, Daemien and Sophia Bailey, Kaylee Merida, Hayley and Landon Burton and Malcolm Bailey; several nieces and nephews; among other loved ones and dear friends.
His funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Saturday, February 19 at 2 P.M. with Rev. Rema Helton and Rev. Tim Gray officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Tanyard Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be Stanley Lay, Kelly Thurman, Randy Melby, Greg Burkett, Rob Henson and Tristan Philpot.
Friends may call at the funeral home Saturday after 12 noon until the funeral hour.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
