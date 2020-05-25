Mr. Jerry North, Jr. age 87, of Locust Grove Road, Keavy, Kentucky, husband of the late Doloris North passed away on Thursday evening at the St. Joseph Hospital in London, Kentucky.
He was the father of Phillip North of Madison Heights, Michigan, Michael North, William North and Brian North all of Keavy, Kentucky and James North and wife, Laurie of Milford, Michigan. He was the bother of, Betty North Pennington and Mickie North both of Corbin, Kentucky. He was also blessed with seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, plus a host of other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
He was of the Catholic faith, a proud Father and Grandfather, a Veteran of the United States Army and a World Class Pool Player. Besides his wife he is also preceded in death by a son, Kevin North, by his parents, Jerry and Nannie Thomas North, by two brothers, William Henry North and Ledford Aaron North and by three sisters, Gladys Sargent, Laurie Truesdale and Sue Jones.
Following his wishes, the family of Mr. Jerry North, Jr. has chosen cremation. In lieu of flowers the family respectfully request that memorial contributions be made to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, Texas 75231.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
Laurel Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the North family.
