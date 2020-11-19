Mr. Jerry W. Daniels, 69, of Barbourville, passed away Friday evening, November 13, 2020 at the Barbourville ARH Hospital. He was the son of the late Bert and Lucy Hale Daniels born on April 14, 1951 in Knox County.
Jerry was a long-time salesman with Gambrel Toyota and a member of the Roadside Baptist Church. He enjoyed attending car shows, watching NASCAR and anything to do with cars.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by grandparents, E. W. and Oda Callihan Daniels and John Dutch and Catherine Bargo Hale.
Survivors include a sister, Janet Prewitt and husband, Ronald, of Barbourville; a nephew, Verno Liford and wife, Sherry, of Louisville; great nephews, Jesse Liford of Georgetown and Wade Liford of Louisville; among other loved ones and dear friends.
Following cremation, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
Please remember, during the continuing COVID-19 event, capacity restrictions and social distancing guidelines will be followed during all services including the wearing of face coverings as mandated by the Governor of Kentucky for the safety of our families, guests and staff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.