Jerry Wayne Butler, 69, went to be with his savior July 25, 2020. Jerry was the son of Beverly and Rosella Butler, joyfully born to them on April 27, 1951. Jerry Wayne called Trosper home. For the last seventeen years of his life, Jerry was a treasured resident of the Barbourville Nursing Home. Many of Jerry’s family members and friends describe him as an angel. Jerry will be remembered for his loving spirt and happy heart. Jerry loved company, always ready to greet others at the door with open arms. He enjoyed making people feel good and had a knack for being able to bring a smile to the faces of those he shared time with. Jerry was always up for a game of checkers, monopoly or to work on puzzles together. He loved University of Kentucky and Western Kentucky basketball and Mountain Dew. Those who knew Jerry well may fondly remember him crowing like a rooster or signing the “Peanut Butter Song”, which he wrote himself.
In addition to his parents, Beverly Butler and Rosella (Marcum) Butler, Jerry was preceded in death by four sisters: Ruby Wilson, Charlotte Butler, Zelda Jones, and Lois Hembree; one brother, Randall Butler and three brother-in-law’s: Tom Pete Wilson, Randall Jones and Paul Hamby.
Left behind to mourn Jerry’s passing are his three brothers; twin brother Chester Ray Butler of Barbourville, William Thomas Butler (Magdalene) of Trosper, Charles Butler (Ida) of Indiana, and two sisters: Mildred “Mickey” Hembree (Dewey) of Ohio, and Linda Sue Hamby of Indiana. A brother-in-law, Billy Hembree of Ohio will miss Jerry Wayne greatly, as will a host of many other beloved family members and friends.
The Butler family will receive friends at the Hopper Funeral Home Chapel on Wednesday evening, July 29, from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Thursday morning, July 30 at 9:30 a.m. family and friends may gather at Hopper Funeral for a procession to the Big Brush Creek Baptist Church. A visitation will begin there at 11:00 a.m. until the funeral hour of 2:30 p.m. Preacher Dale Phipps will officiate. Burial will immediately follow the funeral service at Williams Cemetery in Trosper, which is located adjacent to the church. The Butler family has chosen Chris Hembree, Ronnie Butler, George Wilson, Michael Back, Earnest Wilson, Michael Butler, Michael Jody, H.C. Marcum, Leslie Butler, and Wesley Williams as Pallbearers. Cherished family and friends will serve as honorary Pallbearers.
The Butler family would like to thank the staff of the Barbourville Nursing Home and the staff of Barbourville ARH for their compassionate care of Jerry.
The Hopper family, Victoria Hopper and Sally Hopper, and the staff of Hopper Funeral Home, extend our sincere condolences to the family of Jerry Wayne Butler.
Hopper Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of servicing all arrangements for Mr. Jerry Wayne Butler.
