Mr. Jerry Wayne Hoskins, 55, of Green Road, passed away Tuesday morning, April 13, 2021 at his home. He was the son of Jean Davis Hubbard and the late General Hubbard born on July 19, 1965 at Oneida.
Jerry was a long-time employee of D & C Machine Shop where he was a machinist and at the time of his death was the shop manager and a member of the New Bethel Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and dearly loved spending time with his family.
On August 5, 1984, he united in marriage with Dora Lynn Jones and to this union four children were born.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Ellen Jones.
Survivors include his loving wife of 36 years, Dora Lynn Hoskins of Green Road; his mother, Jean Hubbard of London; four children, Misti Hoskins and fiancé, John Drury, of Harrodsburg, Natasha Johnson and husband, Emmitt, of Bimble, Christella Collette and husband, Shane, of London and Brandon Hoskins and wife, Maranda, of Artemus; a sister, Renee Sizemore and husband, Greg, of London; two brothers, Mance Hubbard and wife, Wanda, of Williamsburg and Wendell Hubbard of London; five grandchildren, Jacob Broughton, Peyson Hoskins, Hayden Johnson, Lukas Johnson and Remington Hoskins; among other loved ones and dear friends.
His funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Saturday, April 17 at 1 P.M. with Rev. Daniel Alsip officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Blevins Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be family and friends.
