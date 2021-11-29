Mr. Jerry Wayne “Rabbit” Cox, 72, of Flat Lick, passed away Wednesday afternoon, November 24, 2021 at Baptist Health Lexington. He was the son of the late William Henry and Maudie Taylor Cox born on May 15, 1949 in Campbell County, TN.
Rabbit was the owner and operator of C & J Auto Sales and attended the Concord Baptist Church. He served our county as magistrate of District 3 for several years. He enjoyed drag racing and especially spending time with family and friends.
On April 22, 1974, he united in marriage with Bobbie Jean Gambrel and to this union three children were born.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Jerry Paul Cox and two brothers, Larry and Michael Cox.
Survivors include his loving children, Angie Smith and husband, Wendell, Melissa Gray and husband, Gary, and Mason Cox all of Barbourville; a sister, Wonda Johnson and husband, Kelly, of Flat Lick; a brother, Charles “Pinky” Cox and wife, Tiffany, of Flat Lick; 13 very special grandchildren, Anna and Will Smith, Faith Daniels and husband, Isaac, Bethany Taylor, Kennedi Gambrel, Joseph Smith, Mikayla Mills and husband, Justin, Wendi Smith, Connor Asher, Addy Cox, Kaydence Asher, Bristol and Ava Cox; a great grandson, Colson Laine Mills; among other loved ones and dear friends.
