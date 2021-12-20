Jessie Lee Jackson, age 47 of Corbin, Kentucky unexpectedly departed this earth on Friday, December 17, 2021. He was born in Pineville, Kentucky on April 5, 1974 and was a member of Restoration Ministries. He was a loving member of the community and long-standing employee of Johnny’s Muffler Shop in Corbin. He was loved by so many and loved others so intentionally. Jessie was a selfless, loving father and husband. He has left a legacy that has impacted so many lives which has left a void that cannot be filled. Jessie’s smile and laughter made the darkest of days so bright. He never met a stranger and was the most faithful. Jessie enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, cooking, and watching Hallmark Christmas Movies with his wife, Jeannie. His favorite hobby was building racecars with his two sons, Justin and Josh. He loved watching his boys play football for the Corbin Redhounds. He also enjoyed attending church, hunting and fishing
He is preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy Jackson and Paul Jackson and Earl Jackson, his brother, Bobby Jackson, his mother-in-law Eleanor Stewart and nephews, Steven Stewart and Clandis Ray Smith.
Left behind to mourn his passing are his loving wife of twenty-three years, Jeannie Jackson two sons, Justin Jackson (and Meghan Jackson) and Josh Jackson all of Corbin; his siblings, Carol Jackson, Paul Jackson and Earl Jackson, sisters-in-law Jo-Sallie Smith (and Clandis Smith) and Julie Disney and brothers-in-law John Stewart and Jason Stewart. He was loved by a host of nieces, nephews, friends and his sweetest furry companion Myla.
Funeral services for Jessie will be conducted on Monday, December 20, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. with Rev. Brandon Hensley, Rev. Bill Mays and Rev. Ronnie Smith officiating. Pallbearers will be Joey Abner, Garrett Black, Herman Hensley, Tobie Merida, Clandis Smith, Dillon Stewart and John Wynn. He will be laid to rest in the Stewart Family Cemetery at Bailey Hollow. Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements.
The family would like to send a special thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff of the Baptist Health Hospital at Corbin for all the love and care that was shown to Jessie and his family.
Family & Friends will be received at the funeral home on Monday from 9:00 a.m. until the hour of service at 2:30 p.m.
The family requests your presence at Restoration Ministries, 472 Highway 1223 Corbin, Kentucky where they will host a fellowship dinner at 6:00 p.m. in Jessie’s honor.
To the Jackson family, the staff of the Cobb-Hampton Funeral Home would like to offer you our heartfelt sympathy during your time of bereavement.
