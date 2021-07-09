Being a Christian defines an individual as a follower of Jesus. The death, burial and resurrection of Jesus Christ, from the dead, is the defining action by God that validates the authenticity of Christianity. If Jesus had not defeated death then there would be no hope for you or I to overcome death with life. Because God so loved the world He gave us His son and because of His son Jesus, the Christ, we have the free unearned gift of forgiveness from our sins and the gift of eternal life too. You might define Christianity as simply trusting and you will hear or read no argument from me on this thought. Trust is a component of Christianity that I believe Christians will demonstrate throughout their lives because we are a follower of Jesus.
Defining Christianity is not complicated. Living a life that demonstrates Christian principles is a game changer for those who witness us exercising our faith.
I have a simple statement to share regarding being a Christian, following Jesus, forgiveness, eternal life, believing, faith and trust. “Faith is a trust that changes everything.”
Some folks might want to debate the thought that life can hand you some challenging situations, issues that require much processing, matters that even seem like a setback in your spiritual growth of faith. The flip debate to life handing us challenges would be that we create these on our own. No matter which side of the coin you embrace, the fact remains that “Faith is a trust that changes everything.”
Being able to write out answers for your questions, I want to be able to provide these, yes indeed. To be able to help you in your spiritual growth, totally, I am committed, but what I have to offer is that which I cling to in my journey of faith. Peter in Acts chapter 3 was asked to give silver or gold to aid a weary and lame beggar who was asking for money, that which the beggar believe he needed to survive. Scripture records Peter saying “Silver or gold, I do not have, but what I have I give, get up and walk.”
I have been personally confident at various times in my life, that I knew exactly what I needed, only to realize later I was clueless regarding what I needed most. Faith for some individuals, is a get what you ask for conversation, that type of faith might best be classified as a faith scheme lacking hope and no sacrifice of trust. “Faith is a trust that changes everything.”
I don’t know what you are facing at this very hour, I don’t know the life journey you have just traveled nor the feeling of desperation you might be experiencing. What I do know is that being a Christian involves trust in our faith, that Jesus is at work, we do not always understand nor have a clue how things work out, but Christian hope is the answer because we trust, in faith, He does all things well.
Until then...
