D Randall Jewell, known as Randy, a long-time presence in and around the Courthouse, is announcing his retirement effective December 30 and will be taking down his “shingle” and putting up a for sale sign. Jewell said, “On Friday, December 30, I plan to lock the door to my office on the Square to start a new chapter in life while I am still healthy and hope my wife doesn’t work me to death on our farm.” All kidding aside, Jewell said he wanted to go out on his on terms and at a date and time that he selected.
Jewell was born in West Virginia in 1953. His parents soon moved their family of five to Corbin, in Knox County, Kentucky, where Jewell spent his youth. Jewell’s father was a coal miner as was his grandfather. Jewell was a proud member of three major labor unions: United Mine Workers of America (UMWA), United Steelworkers and the Teamsters. As a young man, Jewell worked in coal and construction, among other endeavors, while working to put himself through college at Eastern Kentucky University (EKU), graduating in 1975 with a Bachelor in Political Science & Criminal Justice, and worked while attending law school.
Prior to obtaining his law degree, Jewell spent several of his early professional years working in Kentucky as an Investigator for the State of Kentucky, Office for Public Advocacy and was a Law Clerk for Attorney Larry Franklin in Louisville, KY. Upon earning his law degree at the University of Louisville (U of L) in 1983, Jewell returned to Southeastern Kentucky to raise his family and begin his legal career. From 1985 until 1998, he was a partner with the law firm of Millward & Jewell before establishing the Jewell Law Office, PLLC. The Jewell Law Office has been at its current location, 138 Court Square, Barbourville, since 1998 when Jewell and Vickie Cobb, his paralegal and office manager of almost 38 years, relocated.
Jewell’s legal career spans a wide range of experience and knowledge, including personal injury and criminal defense and he has been listed in Trial Court Review’s “Top Ten Most Prolific Trial Lawyers”. Jewell has tried many car wreck and criminal cases throughout Kentucky. He has also won truck wreck trials in Knox County, Letcher County, and Clark County and has settled many more throughout Kentucky and other states.
Jewell has been a member of KJA, Kentucky Justice Association, (formerly KATA), since 1983 and held the offices of Board of Governor Member from 1997-2001, Treasurer 2002, Secretary 2003, Vice President 2004. Jewell is also a member of the American Justice Association, AJA, (formerly ATLA) since 1983. Jewell has been a featured speaker, teacher and moderator at Kentucky Justice Association and Kentucky Bar Association conventions and seminars.
Jewell said, “My hope is that a new business owner will take Jewell Law’s place on Court Square and will gain as much pleasure and success in serving our community as I have had. It may not be a legal firm, but whatever type of business takes my place will be lucky to be in the heart of downtown Barbourville.”
