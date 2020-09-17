Jewell D. Mills, 70, of Mills, passed away Friday morning, September 11, 2020 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville. She was the daughter of the late Victor B. and Wealtha Bargo Mills born on February 26, 1950 in Knox County.
Jewell was a former janitor and bus driver with the Knox County School System and a member of the Union Mission Baptist Church. She loved watching the Young and the Restless, listening to old country music and singing gospel music.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Shane Donovan Mills; two sisters, Ailene Bargo and Helen Woolum and three brothers, Estil, Hershel and Dennis Mills.
Survivors include her husband, Willie B. Mills of Mills; three children, Janice Cherise Mills, Verlin Mills and Justin Mills all of Mills; two sisters, Retha and Edith Mills of Jeff’s Creek; four grandchildren, Felicia, Danielle, Isiac and Cayson; a great grandchild, Rylee David; a special friend, David Mills, who cared for her dearly; among other loved ones and dear friends.
Her funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral home Thursday, September 17 at 1 P.M. with Rev. Donnie Mills and Rev. Derrick Mills officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Shane Mills Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be family and friends.
Friends may call at the funeral home Wednesday between 6 and 8 P.M. and Thursday prior to the funeral hour.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
