Jimmie Lee Brown, 83, of Barbourville, passed away peacefully, at his home surrounded by loving family, on April 24, 2021. Jimmie was the youngest son of Lester Brown and Lizzie Hoskins Brown, joyfully born to them on March 13, 1938 in Harlan.
Jimmie will forever be remembered for his quiet, humble demeanor, and for his loving and kind heart. He was direct, and to the point with his needs, and those who knew him and loved him, appreciated his open, honest and direct communication style. He was a graduate of Harlan High School and a dedicated member of the St. Paul Baptist Church. Jimmie was athletic and enjoyed sports, especially basketball and baseball. He also loved spending time with his family and friends, watching classic movies, HGTV, and sports on television. Jimmie also enjoyed going on leisurely walks in his neighborhood.
In addition to his parents, Lester Brown and Lizzie Hoskins Brown, Jimmie was preceded in death by three siblings: sisters: Carol Glenn and Mary Crift and brother Robert Brown.
Left behind to celebrate Jimmie’s life are his sisters: Hattie White, Queen Ellis, Vernice Brown, and his brother Sam Brown.
A graveside service at Rosenwald Cemetery on Sunday, May 2, 2021 at 2:30 PM is planned for Jimmie. The Brown family will receive friends at the Hopper Funeral Home Chapel from 1:15 PM until 2 PM, at which time, those attending the visitation will travel in procession to the cemetery. Pastor Charles Tinsley will officiate. The family has selected Larry Brown, Curtis Brown, Charles Brown, Tristan Brown, Doug Domek, and Exavier Gregory as Casket Bearers. Honorary Casket Bearers are Melanie Dykes APRN, Dr. Raju Vora and his office staff, care givers from Knox County Home Health, and staff members at Friends and Companion Adult Care.
Victoria Hopper and Sally Hopper, along with the staff of Hopper Funeral Home express our condolences to the family and friends of Jimmie Lee Brown.
