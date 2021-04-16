Jimmy D. Partin, 83, of London passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Saint Joseph London. He was born January 2, 1938, in Fletcher, Kentucky.
Jimmy was a member of Shiner Church of Christ. He was also a United States Army veteran.
He leaves behind his wife of 48 years, Caryl Partin; his daughter, Kelly Miller and husband Kyle; and his cherished grandson, Alex Miller. He is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, April 16, 2021, at the Stidham Family Cemetery in Keavy with Mike Anderson officiating.
Hart Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Jimmy Partin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
