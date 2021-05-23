Mr. Jimmy Frank Eastridge, 71, of Eastridge Branch, passed away Monday evening, May 17, 2021 at his home. He was the son of the late Johnny “Dugin” and Bonnie Mays Eastridge born on September 28, 1949 at Bryants Store.
Jimmy was a former auto body repairman and a member of the Davis Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. He enjoyed camping, studying the Bible, watching westerns on television and listening to Hank Williams. He faithfully served his country in the United States Marine Corps.
On August 25, 1972, he united in marriage with Johnnie Ann Miller and to this union two children were born.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by several brothers, William Paul, Johnny, Cecil, Rick and Wayne Eastridge.
Survivors include his loving wife of 48 years, Johnnie Ann Eastridge of Eastridge Branch; two beloved children, Leslie Paul Eastridge of Corbin and Shannon Trent and husband, Clyde Jr., of Eastridge Branch; two sisters, Thelma Eastridge of Barbourville and Cecila Mae Eastridge of Poplar Creek; treasured grandchildren, Zachery Taylor Eastridge, Mitchell Allen, Reagan Renee and Rachel Mae Trent; among other loved ones and dear friends.
