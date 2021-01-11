Mr. Jimmy Layne Stewart, 67, of Flat Lick, passed away Tuesday afternoon, January 5, 2021 at the University of Kentucky Bluegrass Hospice Care Center in Lexington. He was the son of the late William S. and Lou Emma Lyttle Stewart born on December 29, 1953 in Pineville.
The words that have been used to describe Jimmy most frequently are “sweet” and “kind.” In no particular order here are some of the things that Jimmy loved: pork chops, Christmas shopping, WWE, pretty girls, Kentucky Wildcats sports, huge stacks of pancakes, poker machines, eating out, dog agility class with Sophie the poodle, going to church, his senior citizens group, the New York Yankees, Andy of Mayberry, travelling, animals, cookies (which he wasn’t supposed to have) and being helpful. Jimmy had a smile that was pure joy. No one who ever met him failed to fall in love with him. The many family members and friends who loved him are mourning, but we are also celebrating the time we got to spend with him.
Survivors include his beloved brothers, William Salem Stewart Jr. and wife, Mary of Lexington and Frank Wayne Stewart and wife, Leisa, of Flat Lick; a niece, Stacey Alicia Stewart of New York, NY; a nephew, Will Stewart and wife, Lais, of Vancouver, British Columbia; special caregivers and friends, Gary and Geraldine Mills and their son, Trinity, all of Flat Lick; among other loved ones and dear friends.
A private family funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Monday, January 11. He will be laid to rest in the family cemetery on the Stewart farm.
Casket bearers will be family and friends.
Expressions of sympathy may go to either the American Diabetes Association, POB 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116 or to the Humane Society of one’s choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
