Joann Smith, age 74 of Barbourville was born in Barbourville, KY on January 9, 1946 to the late Thomas “Tom” and Mildred Brewer Eaton and departed this life on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at her home. She was of the Baptist Faith and enjoyed collecting Antiques, and time with family and friends. She was a loving mother, fair and non-judgmental to everyone, and had a great sense of humor.
In addition to her parents, a son: Dean “Buster” Smith; a sister: Paula Lewis; and 3 grandchildren: Trinity Smith, Austin Smith, and Nick Smith preceded her in death.
She is survived by her loving husband: Euel Smith of Barbourville; 4 children: Michael “Dinky” Smith and wife Sue of Coal Port, Anthony Scott Smith of Barbourville, Tracey Lynn Smith and husband Prentice Richardson Richmond, KY, and Susan Smith of Artemus; a brother: Pat Lewis and wife Purity of Barbourville; a sister Pam Lewis of Harlan; 6 grandchildren: Dustin Elam, Christopher Phipps, Michael Smith, Jr., Dean Smith, Shannon Smith, and Travis Smith; 10 great grandchildren; other relatives and many friends to mourn her passing.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Joann Smith will be conducted in the Barbourville Funeral Home Chapel on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. officiating. Burial will follow in the Smith Family Cemetery with family and friends serving as Pallbearers. Barbourville Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Friends may call at the Barbourville Funeral Home Wednesday from 12 Noon to the funeral hour at 2 for a limited visitation. Due to the continuing COVID-19 Pandemic face mask and social distancing will be observed.
To the loving family of Mrs. Joann Smith, Larry, Gene, Doyle, and the staff of the Barbourville Funeral Home would like to offer heartfelt sympathy and prayers during your time of bereavement.
